TYLER — No services have been scheduled for James L. Lewis, Jr., 46, Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mr. Lewis, Jr. was born March 2, 1974, in Tyler, and died August 9, 2020.
James L. Lewis, Jr.
TYLER — No services have been scheduled for James L. Lewis, Jr., 46, Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mr. Lewis, Jr. was born March 2, 1974, in Tyler, and died August 9, 2020.
TYLER — No services have been scheduled for James L. Lewis, Jr., 46, Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mr. Lewis, Jr. was born March 2, 1974, in Tyler, and died August 9, 2020.
Recommended for you
“Though the fig tree does not bud and there are no grapes on the vines, though the olive crop fails and the fields produce no food, though there are no sheep in the pen and no cattle in the stalls, yet I will rejoice in the LORD, I will be joyful in God my Savior.” (Habakkuk 3:17-18)
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Tyler man charged with murder in connection with Sunday morning shooting
-
Judge grants immunity to Union Pacific employees in case of fatal Athens ISD bus crash
-
Family of shooting victim sets up fundraiser to help with funeral expenses, her children
-
Smith County records 2 new COVID-19 related deaths, Mineola High volleyball team under quarantine
-
UPDATE: Suspect in Sunday shooting in custody, victim identified