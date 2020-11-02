James L. “Jimmie” Chambless
 TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for James L. “Jimmie” Chambless, 84, of Henderson, 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Interment, Rusk County Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Chambless was born October 31, 1935, in Hamilton, and died October 30, 2020.

