James “Jim” Cox
BULLARD — Memorial services for Jim Cox will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Friendly Baptist Church under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Jim passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, February 22, 2021. He was born December 10, 1946 in Boise, Idaho to O.W. and May Roy Cox.

