James “Jim” Cox
BULLARD — Memorial services for Jim Cox will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Friendly Baptist Church under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Jim passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, February 22, 2021. He was born December 10, 1946 in Boise, Idaho to O.W. and May Roy Cox.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Opening doors: How Tyler woman went on lifelong path to help others
-
Jacksonville ISD accepts superintendent's resignation
-
Anderson Column: Callynth Finney refused to give up on an entire community
-
Matthew McConaughey to help Texans long-term after winter storm
-
State Rep. Matt Schaefer authors bills to stop executive orders related to mask-wearing