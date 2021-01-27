James “Jim” Arthur Rowley, Jr.
TYLER — Services for James “Jim” Arthur Rowley, Jr. will be held at Stewart Family Funeral Home on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at 10 AM with Rev. Pike Wisner officiating. Visitation 1 hour prior to service. Interment will be at Tyler Memorial Park Mausoleum. Jim was born Dec. 25, 1930 and passed away Jan. 17, 2021.

