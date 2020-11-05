WINNSBORO — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for James Hicks, 76, of Winnsboro, 2 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020, at First Assembly of God, Quitman. Arrangements by Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home, Wills Point. Mr. Hicks was born May 21, 1944, in Union Co., AR, and died October 30, 2020.
James Hicks
