James G. Ritchey
TYLER — Services for James G. Ritchey, 93, of Tyler, will be held on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler with Dr. Darryle Dunks, Rev. Lynn Willhite and Bro. David Floyd officiating. James was born November 17, 1927 and passed away January 17, 2021. A private interment will be held at Land of Memory in Palestine.

