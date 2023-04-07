Courtesy James Edward Stanton Apr 7, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save James Edward StantonWHITEHOUSE — Funeral services for James Stanton will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup. Visitation will be 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, prior to the service. Burial to follow at Whitehouse Cemetery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Sign Up to get Obituaries by Email Email* Submit Bible verse 4.5.23 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “In him we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, in accordance with the riches of God’s grace” (Ephesians 1:7) Newspaper Ads April Multi Media Bundle Unlocking Access WHO WE ARE TMT Tyler Easter PG 1 2023 Tyler Easter PG 2 2023 Bulletin Trending Topics New business Sip’n to hold grand opening Friday East Texas Track and Field Leaders Things to do in East Texas this weekend, including a list of Easter egg hunts Rusk senior's Miniature Hereford goes from traumatic birth to champion in one day Rain forces changes to Tyler ISD, UT Tyler schedules