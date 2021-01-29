James Edward Jenkins
DALLAS — Funeral services for Mr. James Jenkins, 74 of Dallas are scheduled for Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 1 pm at Higher Heights Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Ross-McKinney Cemetery in Swan under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. FACE MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCE REQUIRED Viewing will be Saturday, 2-8 pm at the funeral home.
