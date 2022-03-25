Courtesy James E. Boyd Mar 25, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James E. BoydARP — James E. Boyd, 91, of Arp was born February 12, 1931, and died March 23, 2022. Visitation for Boyd will be Friday, March 25, 2022, from 6-8 pm at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags James E. Boyd Arp Funeral Home Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 3.25.22 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans 6:23) Newspaper Ads Employment Positions Avail. LVN Positions Homecoming Fireworks Bulletin Trending Topics Tyler church pastor retiring after 35 years serving congregation Documents: Man accused of fatally shooting two Tyler dentists was a 'difficult patient' New ownership for gas station, convenience store Local hospital system says doctor arrested on child sex abuse was not employed by its organization East Texas doctor arrested on child sex abuse charges