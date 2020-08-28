James Darrell Crawford
 TYLER — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for James Darrell Crawford, 63, of Jacksonville, 3 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at The Tribute Center by Rosewood. Interment, Blackjack Cemetery. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at The Tribute Center by Rosewood. Arrangements by Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Mr. Crawford was born July 3, 1957, in Jacksonville, and died August 21, 2020.

