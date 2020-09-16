James D. Wilcox
 FLINT — Funeral services are scheduled for James D. Wilcox, 86, of Flint, 2 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at Green Acres Baptist Church Chapel. Interment, Holly Springs Cemetery. Visitation, 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at Green Acres Baptist Church Chapel. Arrangements by Hilliard Funeral Home, Van. Mr. Wilcox was born March 14, 1934, and died September 14, 2020.

