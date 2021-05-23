James D. Savage
LINDALE — Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Smith Chapel UMC in Mineola, with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. James was born December 4, 1955 and passed away at the age of 65 on May 21, 2021 at his home.
