ALBA — Funeral services are scheduled for James Clinton Gore, 73, of Alba, 2 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, at Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home. Interment, Pilgrim Rest #2 Cemetery, Golden. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. Mr. Gore was born November 10, 1946, in Springhill, La., and died October 14, 2020.
James Clinton Gore
