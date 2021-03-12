James Bell
AUSTIN — Graveside services for Mr. James Bell, 59 of Austin will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, 3 pm in Kay Cemetery in Winona under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mr. Bell was born on May 3, 1961 and transitioned on February 20, 2021. Public viewing will be 3-8 pm Friday at the funeral home.

