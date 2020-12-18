LONGVIEW — James Amos Pipkins, 76, of Henderson, Viewing, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Garmon Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Garmon Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Pipkins was born May 15, 1944, in Panola County, and died December 11, 2020.
James Amos Pipkins
LONGVIEW — James Amos Pipkins, 76, of Henderson, Viewing, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Garmon Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Garmon Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Pipkins was born May 15, 1944, in Panola County, and died December 11, 2020.
LONGVIEW — James Amos Pipkins, 76, of Henderson, Viewing, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Garmon Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Garmon Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Pipkins was born May 15, 1944, in Panola County, and died December 11, 2020.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Big Pat rooting for his Lindale Eagles
-
Crapemyrtles do not need pruning
-
City of Tyler agrees to pay $300,000 in settlement regarding lawsuit alleging wrongful death of Smith County inmate
-
All Love in Lindale: Eagles headed to first state championship game with game-winning field goal
-
Living the dream: Die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan Nic Beitel pumped for Lindale's state championship game