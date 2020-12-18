James Amos Pipkins
 LONGVIEW — James Amos Pipkins, 76, of Henderson, Viewing, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Garmon Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Garmon Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Pipkins was born May 15, 1944, in Panola County, and died December 11, 2020.

