Jacuqline Fluellen
 LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Jacuqline Fluellen, 56, of Longview, 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Gilgal Baptist Church. Interment, Community Cemetery. Viewing, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Monday, September 7, 2020, at Turner Brothers Mortuary. Arrangements by Turner Brothers Mortuary, Gilmer. Mrs. Fluellen was born October 20, 1963, in Gladewater, and died September 1, 2020.

