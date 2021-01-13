Jacqueline “Jackie” Terese Glaske
FLINT - Graveside service will be held for Jacqueline “Jackie” Glaske, 87, of Flint, on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Cathedral of the Pines Cemetery under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mrs. Glaske was born October 16, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois and died on January 9, 2021.

