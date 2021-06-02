Jackie S. Davis
TYLER — Graveside services for Jackie S. Davis, 85, of Tyler will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Restland Memorial Park Cemetery in Carthage under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mr. Davis was born on March 5, 1936 and passed away on May 30, 2021.
 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed