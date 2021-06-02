Jackie S. Davis
TYLER — Graveside services for Jackie S. Davis, 85, of Tyler will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Restland Memorial Park Cemetery in Carthage under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mr. Davis was born on March 5, 1936 and passed away on May 30, 2021.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Election administrator jailed as employees drank colon cleanser
-
Emma Lambert, sidelined by medical condition, ready to join Bullard for state tournament trip
-
With two state tournaments apiece, Bullard coaches team up hoping to lead Lady Panthers to softball title
-
Big Sandy man killed while trying to hold mattress in truck bed
-
Meat producer JBS says expects most plants working Wednesday