Jack William “J.W.” Tolleson
 KNOX CITY — Funeral services are scheduled for Jack William “J.W.” Tolleson, 69, of Knox City, formerly of Tyler, 1 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Interment, Sand Flat Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mr. Tolleson was born October 15, 1951, in Quanah, and died November 12, 2020.

