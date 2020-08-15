TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Jack Tarbutton, 87, of Chandler, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Tyler Memorial Chapel. Interment, Tyler Memroial Mausoleum. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 Arrangements by Tyler Memorial Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. Tarbutton was born April 22, 1933, in McAllen, and died August 12, 2020.
Jack Tarbutton
TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Jack Tarbutton, 87, of Chandler, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Tyler Memorial Chapel. Interment, Tyler Memroial Mausoleum. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 Arrangements by Tyler Memorial Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. Tarbutton was born April 22, 1933, in McAllen, and died August 12, 2020.
TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Jack Tarbutton, 87, of Chandler, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Tyler Memorial Chapel. Interment, Tyler Memroial Mausoleum. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 Arrangements by Tyler Memorial Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. Tarbutton was born April 22, 1933, in McAllen, and died August 12, 2020.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Longview doctor arrested, charged with child sex abuse after license suspension
-
Local Mexican restaurant opens to surge of customers
-
Mr. James L. Lewis, Jr. (Coon)
-
Restaurante mexicano local abre a una oleada de clientes
-
Maternity care honors: Newsweek names Tyler's CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital one of best in nation