Jack Tarbutton
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Jack Tarbutton, 87, of Chandler, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Tyler Memorial Chapel. Interment, Tyler Memroial Mausoleum. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 Arrangements by Tyler Memorial Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. Tarbutton was born April 22, 1933, in McAllen, and died August 12, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you