LINDALE — Memorial services are scheduled for J. T. Turnipseed, 96, of Lindale, 3 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at First Baptist Church Lindale. Interment, Private Family at the Lindale City Cemetery. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at First Baptist Church Lindale. Arrangements by Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home, Lindale. Mr. Turnipseed was born January 11, 1924, in Columbus, Mississippi, and died October 18, 2020.
J. T. Turnipseed
