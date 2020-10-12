Iva Lee Owens
GLADEWATER — Funeral services are scheduled for Iva Lee Owens, 93, of Gladewater, 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Piedmont Cemetery Gilmer. Interment, Piedmont Cemetery Gilmer. Viewing, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Piedmont Cemetery Gilmer. Arrangements by Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor, Gladewater. Mrs. Owens was born February 8, 1927, in Gilmer, and died October 9, 2020.

