Isiah “Ike” Champion
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Isiah Champion, 87, are scheduled for 12 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Shady Grove Baptist Church, Gary, TX. Interment will follow in Shady Grove Community Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Public viewing will be held Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
 
 

