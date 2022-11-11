Isiah “Ike” Champion
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Isiah Champion, 87, are scheduled for 12 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Shady Grove Baptist Church, Gary, TX. Interment will follow in Shady Grove Community Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Public viewing will be held Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Recent Stories You Might Have Missed
Trending Topics
-
Popular Tyler seafood restaurant closes
-
PHOTOS: Caldwell Arts Academy holds annual tribute show to honor local veterans
-
Caldwell Arts Academy holds annual tribute show to honor local veterans
-
Business Beat: Clothing stores hold grand openings; Bubba's 33 in Tyler now open
-
East Texas woman sentenced to death for murdering woman, cutting baby from womb