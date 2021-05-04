Irene Berry
PLANO — Funeral services for Mrs. Irene Berry, 66 of Plano will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 11 am at Peoples Baptist Church. FACE MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING IS REQUIRED. The services are under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Public viewing will be on Tuesday 2-8 pm at the funeral home.
