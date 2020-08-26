Iona Lee Ates
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Iona Lee Ates, 92, of TYLER, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Ernest S Sterling Memorial Chapel. Interment, Mt. Dena Cemetery - San Augustine. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors. Arrangements by Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors, TYLER. Mrs. Ates was born January 19, 1928, in San Augustine, and died August 19, 2020.

