Inez McNutt Snider
TYLER — A memorial service for Inez McNutt Snider, 98, of Tyler will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Visitation is scheduled from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at the funeral home. A private graveside will be held at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler.
“Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us, to him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus throughout all generations, for ever and ever! Amen.” (Ephesians 3:20-21)
