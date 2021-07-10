Inez McNutt Snider
TYLER — A memorial service for Inez McNutt Snider, 98, of Tyler will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Visitation is scheduled from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at the funeral home. A private graveside will be held at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler.
 
 

