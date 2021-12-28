Ina Lee Freeman
BULLARD — A private service will be held for Ina Lee Freeman, 92, of Bullard under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mrs. Freeman was born July 18, 1929 in Waco and passed away December 25, 2021 in Bullard.
Updated: December 28, 2021 @ 2:57 am