Imogine Williams Adams

JACKSONVILLE — A private burial will be held for Imogine Williams Adams, 88, of Jacksonville Friday, October 9, 2021.

Mrs. Adams was born June 26, 1933 in Jacksonville and passed away October 3, 2021.