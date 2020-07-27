Ila “Gay” Dudley
 TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Ila “Gay” Dudley, 84, of Troup, 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Jarratt Cemetery, Jacksonville. Arrangements by Cottle Funeral Home, Troup. Mrs. Dudley was born May 11, 1936, in Sand Flat, and died July 25, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you