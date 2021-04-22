Ida Riddle
TYLER, FORMERLY OF HENDERSON — Graveside services for Ms. Ida Riddle, 91, of Tyler, formerly of Henderson, will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Youngblood Cemetery. Interment will follow. Ms. Riddle passed from this life on April 18, 2021, at Hospice Homeplace in Tyler. She was born October 5, 1929.
 
 