Ida Riddle
TYLER, FORMERLY OF HENDERSON — Graveside services for Ms. Ida Riddle, 91, of Tyler, formerly of Henderson, will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Youngblood Cemetery. Interment will follow. Ms. Riddle passed from this life on April 18, 2021, at Hospice Homeplace in Tyler. She was born October 5, 1929.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Child found unresponsive in Tyler motel bathtub dies, investigation ongoing
-
Plano man charged after alleged Bullard teens abduction report
-
Fallece menor encontrado inconsciente en un baño de un motel en Tyler, continúa la investigación
-
Rep. Schaefer seeks to remove handgun license requirement for Texans with bill
-
Perfect anniversary: Philip Humber reflects on perfect game and career