Public viewing will take place today at Wilson Royalty Funeral Service of Gladewater, TX from 5:00 pm til 7:00 pm
Ida Mae Mitchell
BIG SANDY,TX — Graveside service for Ida Mae Mitchell will be held Saturday February 6, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Jarvis Cemetery Hawking, TX
Public viewing will take place today at Wilson Royalty Funeral Service of Gladewater, TX from 5:00 pm til 7:00 pm
Public viewing will take place today at Wilson Royalty Funeral Service of Gladewater, TX from 5:00 pm til 7:00 pm
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Putting family first kept Mahomes healthy for another Super Bowl run
-
Emergency SNAP benefits continue in Texas
-
Sen. Mitt Romney calls out fellow Republicans for pushing stolen election myth, says it makes achieving unity more difficult
-
Billboard asking Gohmert, Cruz to resign pops up in Tyler
-
East Texas Crisis Center cancels annual auto show fundraiser, extends raffle car giveaway