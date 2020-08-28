Hugh D. Cox
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Hugh D. Cox, 74, of Lindale, 3 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home. Interment, Dallas/Ft. Worth National Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home. Arrangements by Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home, Lindale. Mr. Cox was born July 15, 1946, in Lubbock, and died August 25, 2020.

