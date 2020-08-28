TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Hugh D. Cox, 74, of Lindale, 3 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home. Interment, Dallas/Ft. Worth National Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home. Arrangements by Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home, Lindale. Mr. Cox was born July 15, 1946, in Lubbock, and died August 25, 2020.
Hugh D. Cox
TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Hugh D. Cox, 74, of Lindale, 3 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home. Interment, Dallas/Ft. Worth National Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home. Arrangements by Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home, Lindale. Mr. Cox was born July 15, 1946, in Lubbock, and died August 25, 2020.
TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Hugh D. Cox, 74, of Lindale, 3 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home. Interment, Dallas/Ft. Worth National Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home. Arrangements by Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home, Lindale. Mr. Cox was born July 15, 1946, in Lubbock, and died August 25, 2020.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times at Tyler basketball court
-
Fashion Forward: Two Tyler elementary students team up for creative mask business
-
Deadly crash on Highway 64 takes life of Tyler woman, nine months pregnant
-
Former fire station sold to county for COVID-19 relief
-
ETBU celebrates record student enrollment despite COVID-19 crisis