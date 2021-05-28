Hubert “Hub” John McGlothin
NEWNAN, GA — Hubert “Hub” John McGlothin, 74, died in Newnan, Georgia, on Sunday, February 14, 2021, after a terminal illness. Hub was born on September 21, 1946, in Grosskrotzenburg, Germany. A memorial for Hub will be held at the Winona High School gymnasium on Sunday, May 30 at 2pm. Condolences may be sent to Gail McGlothin at 10 Picton Ct, Sharpsburg, GA 30277.
