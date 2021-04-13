Hilda I. Stanley
TYLER — Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Galena Community Church. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Hilliard Funeral Home.
Hilda Stanley was born December 26, 1943 in Tyler, where she lived all of her life and worked as a cosmetologist. She passed away at the age of 77 on April 8, 2021.
 
 