Hershel Davis
HOUSTON — Graveside services for Mr. Hershel Davis, 78 of Houston will be held in Friendship Cemetery in Chandler, Texas at 11 am on Saturday, February 6, 2021 under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mr. Davis was born on March 17, l942 and transitioned on January 28, 2021. Public viewing will be 2-8 pm on Friday at the funeral home.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Putting family first kept Mahomes healthy for another Super Bowl run
-
Emergency SNAP benefits continue in Texas
-
Sen. Mitt Romney calls out fellow Republicans for pushing stolen election myth, says it makes achieving unity more difficult
-
Billboard asking Gohmert, Cruz to resign pops up in Tyler
-
East Texas Crisis Center cancels annual auto show fundraiser, extends raffle car giveaway