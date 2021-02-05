Hershel Davis
HOUSTON — Graveside services for Mr. Hershel Davis, 78 of Houston will be held in Friendship Cemetery in Chandler, Texas at 11 am on Saturday, February 6, 2021 under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mr. Davis was born on March 17, l942 and transitioned on January 28, 2021. Public viewing will be 2-8 pm on Friday at the funeral home.

