Herschel E. Quarles, Jr.
GRAND SALINE — Services for Herschel E. Quarles, Jr., 93, of Grand Saline, are scheduled for 1 p.m., Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Visitation 12 p.m., Saturday, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Creagleville Cemetery.
