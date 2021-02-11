HERMAN WARREN
FLINT — Funeral services for Mr. Herman Warren, 68 of Flint, TX are scheduled for Saturday, February 13, 2021 2:00 pm at Dale Chapel Baptist Church, 620 W Glenwood, Tyler. Interment will be held in Hopewell Valley Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
