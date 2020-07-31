Herbert L. Richardson
 CHANDLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Herbert L. Richardson, 93, of Chandler, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at West Lake Baptist Church. Interment, Menard Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at West Lake Baptist Church. Arrangements by Chandler Memorial Funeral Home, Chandler. Mr. Richardson was born December 19, 1926, in Livingston, and died July 29, 2020.

