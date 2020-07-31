CHANDLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Herbert L. Richardson, 93, of Chandler, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at West Lake Baptist Church. Interment, Menard Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at West Lake Baptist Church. Arrangements by Chandler Memorial Funeral Home, Chandler. Mr. Richardson was born December 19, 1926, in Livingston, and died July 29, 2020.
Herbert L. Richardson
CHANDLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Herbert L. Richardson, 93, of Chandler, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at West Lake Baptist Church. Interment, Menard Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at West Lake Baptist Church. Arrangements by Chandler Memorial Funeral Home, Chandler. Mr. Richardson was born December 19, 1926, in Livingston, and died July 29, 2020.
CHANDLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Herbert L. Richardson, 93, of Chandler, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at West Lake Baptist Church. Interment, Menard Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at West Lake Baptist Church. Arrangements by Chandler Memorial Funeral Home, Chandler. Mr. Richardson was born December 19, 1926, in Livingston, and died July 29, 2020.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Firefighter who Snapchatted child porn 278 times on duty gets 18 years in prison
-
Trump, Back the Blue and Gohmert supporters: Violence was not us
-
Tyler protests: New video of assault
-
Opposition to overpass as Old Jacksonville Highway could expand to six lanes
-
Police looking for two more from Sunday protest altercation in the square