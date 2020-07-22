Henry (Sonny) Louis Gill, Jr.
 HENDERSON — Graveside services are scheduled for Henry (Sonny) Louis Gill, Jr., 89, of Henderson, 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Cottle Pearson Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Cottle Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Mr. Gill, Jr. was born January 12, 1931, in Rusk County, and died July 20, 2020.

