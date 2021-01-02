Henry Lee Sanders
OVERTON - Graveside services are scheduled for Henry Lee Sanders, 61, of Overton, 1 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Overton City Cemetery. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home, Kilgore. Please be sure to wear your mask and social distance. Mr. Sanders was born July 14, 1959, and died December 23, 2020.
