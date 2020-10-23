TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Henry “Kimbel” Mckellar, 75, of Tyler, 12:30 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at New Hope Bullard Community Cemetery*Facial covering required*. Viewing, 1:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mr. Mckellar was born March 15, 1945, in Tyler, and died October 17, 2020.
Henry “Kimbel” Mckellar
