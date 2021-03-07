Henry “Bill” William Theriot
HIDEAWAY — Services for Mr. Henry “Bill” William Theriot, age 90 of Hideaway, Texas, are scheduled for 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Hideaway Lake Community Church in Hideaway, Texas with services under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas.

