Helen Ruth Jackson
LEESBURG - Helen Ruth Jackson passed away January 12, 2021 at her home in Leesburg, Texas at the age of 69. Her funeral service will be Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel, Pittsburg, with Bro. Earnest Woods as eulogist and burial will be at Macedonia Cemetery, Leesburg, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, Pittsburg, Texas.
