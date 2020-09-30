TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Heath Davis Redfern, 32, of Flint, 2 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at funeral home. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. Redfern was born June 2, 1988, in Tyler, and died September 25, 2020.
Heath Davis Redfern
TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Heath Davis Redfern, 32, of Flint, 2 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at funeral home. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. Redfern was born June 2, 1988, in Tyler, and died September 25, 2020.
TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Heath Davis Redfern, 32, of Flint, 2 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at funeral home. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. Redfern was born June 2, 1988, in Tyler, and died September 25, 2020.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.