Heath Davis Redfern
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Heath Davis Redfern, 32, of Flint, 2 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at funeral home. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. Redfern was born June 2, 1988, in Tyler, and died September 25, 2020.

