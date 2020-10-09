Hazell Roney
 MT. PLEASANT — Funeral services are scheduled for Hazell Roney, 93, of Mt. Pleasant, 2 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Greater Bibleway Missionary Baptist Church. Interment, Old West Side Cemetery. We’re politely asking everyone to wear mask and to practice social distancing. Viewing, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at Tumey Mortuary. Arrangements by Tumey Mortuary, Mt. Pleasant. Mrs. Roney was born March 30, 1927, in Naples, and died October 4, 2020.

