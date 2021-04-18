Hazel Marie Graham
LINDALE — Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home Chapel in Lindale. Family will receive friends from 6:00 .m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021 at the funeral home. Hazel’s full obituary can be read at www.crdfh.com
