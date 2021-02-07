Hazel Deason Carroll
HENDERSON — Graveside services for Hazel Deason Carroll, 91, of Henderson, 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Lakewood Memorial Park in Henderson. Mrs. Carroll was born January 6, 1930 in Henderson and passed away February 5, 2021. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.

