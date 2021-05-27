Public viewing will be today at Wilson Royalty Funeral Services of Gladewater, TX. From 5:00 pm until 7:00pm
Hattie B Miller
LONGVIEW, TX — A service of celebration will be held Friday May 28,2021 at 1:00 pm from Gladewater Memorial park.
