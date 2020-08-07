Harvie Allen
 TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Harvie Allen, 78, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at New Hope Cemetery/Alto. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mr. Allen was born November 11, 1941, in Tyler, and died July 30, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you