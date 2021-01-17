Harvey Channel
HENDERSON - Funeral services for Mr. Harvey Channel, 88, of Henderson will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. He was born Aug. 10, 1932 in Mt. Enterprise and died Jan. 15, 2021.

