Harvey Channel
HENDERSON - Funeral services for Mr. Harvey Channel, 88, of Henderson will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. He was born Aug. 10, 1932 in Mt. Enterprise and died Jan. 15, 2021.
“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging.” (Psalm 46:1-3)
